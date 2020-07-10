Hays County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reported 92 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49 recoveries July 10, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,501, active cases to 2,835 and recoveries to 655.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,637. Kyle and Buda have 716 and 330 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 10,619 with 63 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 69 and total current hospitalizations are 20. There have been a total of 11 fatalities in the county.

