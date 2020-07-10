Texas State offers additional Roadmap to Return resources for students and faculty

As part of its return to face-to-face instruction in the fall, Texas State announced additional resources for faculty and staff in its Roadmap to Return.

Expert Videos

The university added new videos from Texas State experts such as Chief Medical Officer Emilio Carranco, Chair of the Clinical Laboratory Science program Rodney Rohde and Associate Vice President of Facilities Tom Shewan to inform and guide students on campus safety and staying healthy.

Remote Study Tips

After announcing that nearly all summer II classes would be online July 2, the Office of Distance and Extended Learning is providing Tips for Remote Learning for those enrolled in summer II courses. A full list of strategies can be found on the Student Information page in the Roadmap.

Strategies for remote learning include the following:

Practice good writing

Schedule study times

Create a dedicated study space

Set daily and weekly goals

Discuss remote learning commitments with family and friends

Social Distancing Measures

More information on campus social distancing measures was added to the Roadmap including adjusted room capacity, furniture configuration, transportation changes and procedures for doorways, elevators and high traffic areas.

Updated Employee Resources

For increased accessibility, the “Employee Guide to a Healthy & Safe Workplace” which was previously available as a downloadable PDF has now been published on the Employee Information page and other applicable areas of the Roadmap website.

Resources for employees include the following:

Information on requesting modifications

Procedures for reporting cases of COVID-19

Guidance for supervisors

Employee wellness resources

