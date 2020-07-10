Texas State offers additional Roadmap to Return resources for students and faculty
As part of its return to face-to-face instruction in the fall, Texas State announced additional resources for faculty and staff in its Roadmap to Return.
Expert Videos
The university added new videos from Texas State experts such as Chief Medical Officer Emilio Carranco, Chair of the Clinical Laboratory Science program Rodney Rohde and Associate Vice President of Facilities Tom Shewan to inform and guide students on campus safety and staying healthy.
- Dr. Emilio Carranco explains the 10 Guiding Principles for Health, Safety and Wellness
- Mr. Tom Shewan illustrates the cleaning and disinfecting measures taking place on our campuses
- Dr. Rodney Rohde’s demonstrates the effectiveness of face coverings
Remote Study Tips
After announcing that nearly all summer II classes would be online July 2, the Office of Distance and Extended Learning is providing Tips for Remote Learning for those enrolled in summer II courses. A full list of strategies can be found on the Student Information page in the Roadmap.
Strategies for remote learning include the following:
- Practice good writing
- Schedule study times
- Create a dedicated study space
- Set daily and weekly goals
- Discuss remote learning commitments with family and friends
Social Distancing Measures
More information on campus social distancing measures was added to the Roadmap including adjusted room capacity, furniture configuration, transportation changes and procedures for doorways, elevators and high traffic areas.
Updated Employee Resources
For increased accessibility, the “Employee Guide to a Healthy & Safe Workplace” which was previously available as a downloadable PDF has now been published on the Employee Information page and other applicable areas of the Roadmap website.
Resources for employees include the following:
- Information on requesting modifications
- Procedures for reporting cases of COVID-19
- Guidance for supervisors
- Employee wellness resources
