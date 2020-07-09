San Marcos to enter stage 1 drought restrictions

Effective July 12, the City of San Marcos will enter stage 1 drought restrictions in response to dropping aquifer levels.

Stage 1 restrictions are implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well falls below 660 feet above mean sea level. The 10-day average aquifer level was at 659.8 feet July 9 with a daily reading of 658.1 feet.

Use of sprinklers will be restricted to one day per week on a designated weekday determined by address. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

Hand watering and the use of soaker hoses or drip irrigation will be allowed on any day and time.

“We have had a dry year so far, and increasing temperatures mean people are watering more,” said Tom Taggart, Director of the Public Services Department. “We have a long, hot summer in front of us, so it’s very important that we do everything we can to conserve our water supplies now in order to avoid additional restrictions later.”

The full list of stage 1 rules can be found on the City of San Marcos website.

