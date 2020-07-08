Hays County reports 85 new cases of COVID-19, one new fatality

The Hays County Health Department reports 85 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional fatality July 2, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,328, active cases to 2,721 and deaths to 11.

According to the latest report, the deceased individual was a Mountain City man in his 70s.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,595. Kyle and Buda have 674 and 314 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 10,417 with 61 tests still pending. The total number of individuals considered recovered is 596. The number of hospitalizations to date is 69 with 20 currently hospitalized.

