Gov. Abbott allocates federal funds to higher education financial aid
July 8, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced July 8 that Texas will invest $57 million in federal funds to maintain the state’s need-based financial aid programs to keep students enrolled at their colleges and universities.
The investment of federal funds will offset potential COVID-19-related cuts to key state financial aid programs, including TEXAS Grants, Texas Educational Opportunity Grants, and Tuition Equalization Grants. The funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund made available through the CARES Act.
“As Texas responds to the economic and educational impacts of COVID-19, we want to make sure that students who depend on financial aid continue to receive the support they need to earn their college degree,” Abbott said. “This funding will help keep our students on the path to finishing their education and entering the workforce with knowledge and experience that will help them launch productive careers and attract more employers to our state. These grant programs provide targeted investments in Texas students and in the future of our state.”
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.