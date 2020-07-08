Gov. Abbott allocates federal funds to higher education financial aid

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced July 8 that Texas will invest $57 million in federal funds to maintain the state’s need-based financial aid programs to keep students enrolled at their colleges and universities.

The investment of federal funds will offset potential COVID-19-related cuts to key state financial aid programs, including TEXAS Grants, Texas Educational Opportunity Grants, and Tuition Equalization Grants. The funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund made available through the CARES Act.

“As Texas responds to the economic and educational impacts of COVID-19, we want to make sure that students who depend on financial aid continue to receive the support they need to earn their college degree,” Abbott said. “This funding will help keep our students on the path to finishing their education and entering the workforce with knowledge and experience that will help them launch productive careers and attract more employers to our state. These grant programs provide targeted investments in Texas students and in the future of our state.”

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 48 times, 48 visits today