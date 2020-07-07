Hays County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reported 50 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 recoveries July 7, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,243, active cases to 2,652 and recoveries to 581.

The total number of fatalities in the county is 10 after three additional individuals were reported dead July 6. The county reported one new hospitalization, totaling 69 hospitalizations and 21 current hospitalizations.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,584. Kyle and Buda have 641 and 294 active cases, respectively.

Reportedly, 40.2% of cases are Hispanic people, 18.8% are non-Hispanic, while 41.0% did not specify their ethnicity. 53.2% of cases are white, 45.1% are not specified/unknown race, 1.2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 10,417 with 61 tests still pending.

“We like to see the number of new cases going down, but we cannot relax at this point,” Schneider said. “The COVID-19 virus is still active in Hays County. And while it may not hurt you personally, you could pass it along to a loved one or friend who isn’t able to fight the virus.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

