Hays County reports three new fatalities, 77 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Health Department reported 77 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 recoveries July 6, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,193, active cases to 2,655 and recoveries to 528. Three individuals died due to the disease, totaling 10 fatalities in the county. Two of the deceased are a father in his 70s and son in his 50s. The third was a male in his 80s.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,609. Kyle and Buda have 625 and 290 active cases, respectfully.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 10,294 with 72 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 68 with 20 currently hospitalized after four new individuals were hospitalized and two people were released.

Reportedly, 40.2% of cases are Hispanic people, 18.9% are non-Hispanic, while 40,9% did not specify their ethnicity. 52.8% of cases are White, 45.6% are not specified/unknown race, 1.2% are Black and 0.4% are Asian.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

