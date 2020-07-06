ICE announces nonimmigrant students must leave US if classes go online-only

ICE announced on July 6 Student and Exchange Visitor Program modifications to temporary exemptions for nonimmigrant students taking online classes, due to COVID-19, during the fall 2020 semester. One of the exemptions states nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students “attending schools operating entirely online” may not take a full online course load and remain in the U.S.

The ICE news release states: “The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.

2. Nonimmigrant F-1 students attending schools operating under normal in-person classes are bound by existing federal regulations. Eligible F students may take a maximum of one class or three credit hours online.

3. Nonimmigrant F-1 students attending schools adopting a hybrid model—that is, a mixture of online and in person classes—will be allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online. These schools must certify to SEVP, through the Form I-20, “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status,” certifying that the program is not entirely online, that the student is not taking an entirely online course load this semester, and that the student is taking the minimum number of online classes required to make normal progress in their degree program. The above exemptions do not apply to F-1 students in English language training programs or M-1 students pursuing vocational degrees, who are not permitted to enroll in any online courses.”

The University Star is awaiting a response from Texas State University regarding this announcement.

The release states schools must update their information in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System within 10 days if they begin the fall semester with in-person classes but later switch to a full hybrid model, or if a nonimmigrant student changes her, his or their course selections to an entirely online course load.

The University Star will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

