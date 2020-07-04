Hays County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases
July 4, 2020
The Hays County Local Health department reports 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new hospitalizations July 3, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,088.
A Hays County tweet states that the number of new cases “may be low due to labs/health care providers being closed.” Additional details will be provided in the July 6 update.
COVID-19 Update: 21 new lab-confirmed cases; no new hospitalizations. Numbers of new cases may be low due to labs/health care providers being closed – the virus is still still spreading in Hays County. Demographic breakdown of new cases will be included in Monday’s update. pic.twitter.com/Q80K7RqcPM
— Hays County Texas (@hayscountygov) July 4, 2020
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.