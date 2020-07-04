Hays County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health department reports 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new hospitalizations July 3, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,088.

A Hays County tweet states that the number of new cases “may be low due to labs/health care providers being closed.” Additional details will be provided in the July 6 update.

COVID-19 Update: 21 new lab-confirmed cases; no new hospitalizations. Numbers of new cases may be low due to labs/health care providers being closed – the virus is still still spreading in Hays County. Demographic breakdown of new cases will be included in Monday’s update. pic.twitter.com/Q80K7RqcPM — Hays County Texas (@hayscountygov) July 4, 2020

