Hays County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
July 3, 2020
The Hays County Local Health department reported 17 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 July 3, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,067. A Hays County press release states that the number of new cases “is likely lower than it would be if today were not an observed holiday for many labs and health care providers.”
Additional details will be provided in the June 6 update.
