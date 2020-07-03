Hays County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health department reported 17 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 July 3, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,067. A Hays County press release states that the number of new cases “is likely lower than it would be if today were not an observed holiday for many labs and health care providers.”

Additional details will be provided in the June 6 update.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

