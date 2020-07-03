(Video) Regional Animal Shelter continues care for animals in need
July 3, 2020
While many could not work due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, those who care for the lives of others were still tasked with showing up every day. For the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, animals in need of care could not be abandoned.
As a municipal shelter that serves all of Hays County, the establishment intakes rescue, friendly stray and owner-surrender animals. The shelter works to find permanent homes for its animals as well as provide veterinary care.
In this video, Animal Services Manager Jeanne Saadi discusses fundamental changes made at the shelter concerning animal intake, its foster program and adoptions.
