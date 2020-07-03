(Video) Regional Animal Shelter continues care for animals in need

While many could not work due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, those who care for the lives of others were still tasked with showing up every day. For the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, animals in need of care could not be abandoned.

As a municipal shelter that serves all of Hays County, the establishment intakes rescue, friendly stray and owner-surrender animals. The shelter works to find permanent homes for its animals as well as provide veterinary care.

In this video, Animal Services Manager Jeanne Saadi discusses fundamental changes made at the shelter concerning animal intake, its foster program and adoptions.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 26 times, 1 visits today