Texas State moves summer II classes to online delivery

Provost Gene Bourgeois announced that nearly all face-to-face classes will transition to online delivery for the summer II semester with the exception of classes that require a face-to-face component for licensure or degree requirements.

About 200 students are enrolled in courses that will continue to use face-to-face delivery. The face-to-face courses will follow strict standard operating procedures to ensure the health and safety of faculty and students.

Face-to-face classes are expected to resume according to plan during fall 2020.

An email from University President Trauth states: “If students are comfortable returning to our campuses, we have many protective measures in place. For students who are not able to return to campus at that time, or choose not to do so, remote learning opportunities are available to keep them on track academically. Not all classes will be available in a remote format; so, students will need to meet with their advisors to assess how such a choice would affect their paths toward graduation. We will get through this together, even in times of uncertainty. I am asking all Bobcats to remain patient, flexible, and vigilant.”

The University Star will update this story as more information is made available.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 161 times, 161 visits today