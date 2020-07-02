Hays County reports 126 new COVID-19 cases
July 2, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reports 126 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries July 2, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,050, active cases to 2,549 and recoveries to 494.
San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,558. Kyle and Buda have 595 and 272 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 7,578 with 58 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 64 with 18 currently hospitalized after two new people were hospitalized and one person was released. The total number of fatalities is seven.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.