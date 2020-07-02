Gov. Abbott mandates face coverings in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring all Texas residents to wear a face mask over the nose and mouth with some exceptions.

Abbott also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people, and making it mandatory that people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing, with some exceptions.

The executive order states: “Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household; provided, however, that this face-covering requirement does not apply to the following:”

any person younger than 10 years of age

any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

any person while the person is consuming food or drink, or is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink

any person while the person is (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and (b) maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household

any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver

any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal

any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water

any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged

any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged

any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience

any person in a county (a) that meets the requisite criteria from the Texas Division of Emergency Management regarding

minimal cases of COVID-19 and (b) whose county judge has affirmatively opted-out of this face-covering requirement by filing with TDEM the required face-covering attestation form—provided, however, that wearing a face covering is highly recommended, and every county is strongly encouraged to follow these face-covering standards

