Hays County reports 105 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Health Department reports 105 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries July 1, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,924, active cases to 2,434 and recoveries to 483.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,490. Kyle and Buda have 569 and 256 active cases, respectfully.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 7,273 with 73 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 62 with 17 currently hospitalized. The total number of fatalities is seven.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

