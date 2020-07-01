Texas State promotes 65 faculty members, approves tenure for 35
July 1, 2020
Texas State promoted 34 associate professors, 31 assistant professors and approved tenure for 35 faculty. The promotions and tenure will go into effect Sept. 1.
Faculty promoted from associate professor to professor:
- Farhad Ameri (engineering technology)
- Angela R. Ausbrooks (social work)
- Caroline C. Beatty (music)
- Janet R. Bezner (physical therapy)
- Ann E. Burnette (communication studies)
- Kyong H. Chee (sociology)
- Tzee Kiu E. Chow (geography)
- Peter B. Dedek (history)
- William H. DeSoto (political science)
- Celeste A. Domsch (communication disorders)
- Daniela M. Ferrero (mathematics)
- Kymberly J. Fox (journalism and mass communication)
- Denise V. N. Gobert (physical therapy)
- Maria Diana Gonzales (communication disorders)
- Asha L. Hegde Niezgoda (family and consumer sciences)
- Nicholas P. Herrmann (anthropology)
- Todd W. Hudnall (chemistry and biochemistry)
- Mary Esther Huerta (curriculum and instruction)
- Tongdan Jin (engineering)
- Yoo-Jae Kim (engineering technology)
- Russell B. Lang (curriculum and instruction)
- Hsun Ming Lee (computer information systems and quantitative methods)
- Ting Liu (health and human performance)
- Ju Long (computer information systems and quantitative methods)
- Sarah Maines (theatre and dance)
- David S. Nolan (journalism and mass communication)
- Christine L. Norton (social work)
- Ty Schepis (psychology)
- Taewon Suh (marketing)
- Megan L. Trad (radiation therapy)
- Raphael Travis Jr. (social work)
- Diego E. Vacaflores Rivero (finance and economics)
- Joseph A. Veech Jr. (biology)
- Tiankai Wang (health information management) and Ronald D. Williams Jr. (health and human performance).
Faculty promoted from assistant professor to associate professor:
- Carlos Abreu Mendoza (world languages and literatures)
- Stephanie Ames Asbell (music)
- Kimberly D. Belcik (nursing)
- Maneka D. Brooks (curriculum and instruction)
- Yao-Yu Chih (finance and economics)
- Clay M. Craig (journalism and mass communication)
- Stephanie L. Dailey (communication studies)
- Shannon R. Dean (counseling leadership adult education and school psychology)
- Diane M. Dolezel (health information management)
- Jonathan J. Faber (art and design)
- Michael J. Faber (political science)
- Russell P. Haight (music)
- Michael L. Ippolito (music)
- Joseph P. Laycock (philosophy)
- Karen A. Lewis (chemistry and biochemistry)
- Vangelis Metsis (computer science)
- Michael Mileski (health administration)
- David Dominguez Navarro (world languages and literatures)
- Suho Oh (mathematics)
- Cecily G. Parks (English)
- Norma J. Perez-Brena (family and consumer sciences)
- Indu Ramachandran (management)
- Astrid N. Schwalb (biology)
- Amy L. Schwarz (communication disorders)
- Leah Schwebel (English)
- Jennifer F. Stob (art and design)
- Kristen Tooley (psychology)
- Logan T. Trujillo (psychology)
- Randall F. Young (accounting)
- Yihong Yuan (geography)
- Alexander Zakhidov (physics)
Faculty granted tenure:
- Carlos Abreu Mendoza (world languages and literatures)
- Arzu Ari (respiratory care)
- Stephanie Ames Asbell (music)
- Maneka D. Brooks (curriculum and instruction)
- Yao-Yu Chih (finance and economics)
- Clay M. Craig (journalism and mass communication)
- Stephanie L. Dailey (communication studies)
- Shannon R. Dean (counseling leadership adult education and school psychology)
- Diane M. Dolezel (health information management)
- Jonathan J. Faber (art and design)
- Michael J. Faber (political science)
- Lawrence V. Fulton (health administration)
- Russell P. Haight (music)
- Jacob G. Harrison (music)
- Michael L. Ippolito (music)
- Joseph P. Laycock (philosophy)
- Karen A. Lewis (chemistry and biochemistry)
- Vangelis Metsis (computer science)
- Michael Mileski (health administration)
- David Dominguez Navarro (world languages and literatures)
- Suho Oh (mathematics)
- Cecily G. Parks (English)
- Norma J. Perez-Brena (family and consumer sciences)
- Indu Ramachandran (management)
- Zo H. Ramamonjiarivelo (health administration)
- Astrid N. Schwalb (biology)
- Amy L. Schwarz (communication disorders)
- Leah Schwebel (English)
- Lois A. Stickley (physical therapy)
- Jennifer F. Stob (art and design)
- Kristen Tooley (psychology)
- Logan T. Trujillo (psychology)
- Randall F. Young (accounting)
- Yihong Yuan (geography)
- Alexander Zakhidov (physics)
