Hays County reports 158 new cases of COIVD-19, seventh fatality

The Hays County Health Department reports 158 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 June 30, including one new fatality, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to seven. The individual was a Kyle man in his 80s.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of cases in the county is 2,819 with 2,340 considered active. The total number of received negative tests in the county is 7,273 with 73 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 62 with 17 currently hospitalized.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,469. Kyle and Buda have 533 and 233 active cases, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

