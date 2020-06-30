Texas State announces schedule for virtual commencement

Texas State’s commencement ceremonies for spring and summer 2020 graduates will take place virtually Aug. 8 on the commencement website.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Gene Bourgeois, in a June 30 email to current students and staff, said the main commencement ceremony will feature traditional ceremony elements such as degree conferral and remarks from President Denise Trauth and himself. The main ceremony will stream at 10 a.m.

Individual college ceremonies will follow the main ceremony. Individual ceremonies will include remarks from respective deans and a slideshow for graduates which will include their name, degree and other achievements. All ceremonies will remain available on the website for later viewing.

A separate email with specific instructions regarding ceremony participation will be sent to spring graduates and summer candidates.

The August 2020 Virtual Commencement FAQ website has been created to address topics related to virtual commencement. For additional questions, email [email protected].

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 214 times, 214 visits today