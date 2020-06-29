Hays County reports 75 new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Health Department reported 75 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 June 29, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,661 and active cases to 2,233.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,425 Kyle and Buda have 501 and 211 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 7,080 with 73 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 62 with 19 currently hospitalized. The total number of fatalities remains six.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 119 times, 18 visits today