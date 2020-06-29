Early voting for primary runoff election begins in Hays County
June 29, 2020
Early voting locations opened in Hays County for the upcoming July 14 primary runoff election.
Voting will take place on the following days and times:
June 29-July 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 6-10: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting will not take place July 3 and 4 in observance of Independence Day. The election day is July 14; voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The polling stations will take place in the following locations:
- Live Oak Health (formerly Hays County Health Department) 401 Broadway Street #C, San Marcos
- Hays County Government Center 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Northwest Conference Rooms, San Marcos
- Kyle City Hall 100 West Center Street, Kyle
- Buda City Hall 405 East Loop Street, Building 100, Buda
- Hays County Precinct 4 Office 195 Roger Hanks Parkway, Dripping Springs
- Wimberley Community Center 14068 RR 12, Wimberley
The Republican Party ballot will feature the following:
- District 35 U.S. Representative: “Guillermo” William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon
- District 5 State Board of Education member: Lani Popp, Robert Morrow
- District 45 State Representative: Kent “Bud” Wymore, Carrie Issac
The Democratic Party ballot will feature the following:
- U.S. Senator: Mary “MJ” Hegar, Royce West
- Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda
- Hays County Democratic Party Chair: Donna Haschke, Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz
Hays County’s current elections website features a list of recommendations for staying safe while at polling locations, including washing hands before entering a voting area, wearing a face covering, social distancing six feet apart whenever possible and more.
