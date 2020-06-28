Hays County reports 117 new COVID-19 cases
June 28, 2020
The Hays County Local Health Department reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 June 28, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,586 and total active cases to 2,162. The current number of negative test results is 6,790.
Additional details will be released in the June 29 report.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
