Hays County reports 117 new COVID-19 cases

Michele Dupont

Daniel Weeks, News Editor
June 28, 2020

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 June 28, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,586 and total active cases to 2,162. The current number of negative test results is 6,790.

Additional details will be released in the June 29 report.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

About the Writer
Daniel Weeks, News Editor

Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor,  Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.

