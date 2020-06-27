Hays County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, one new fatality
June 27, 2020
The Hays County Local Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 June 27, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,469 and total active cases to 2,045. One additional fatality was reported, a San Marcos woman in her 70s, totaling six deaths in the county.
One new individual was hospitalized, totaling 21 current hospitalizations and 63 total in the county. The current number of negative test results is 6,732.
Additional details will be released in the June 29 report.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520.
