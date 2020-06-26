County Judge Becerra amends order to prohibit large gatherings

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issues an executive order requiring all Hays County residents to wear face coverings when in public, Thursday, June 18, 2020, outside of the Hays County Historic Courthouse. The order will begin June 22 and end July 20.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra amended his June 22 order, now prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people in the unincorporated areas of Hays County, unless otherwise permitted by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders.

An unincorporated area is any area not within a city limit. Order #4 requires people to wear face masks or face coverings in public places and is in effect until July 20.

“This Amendment to Order #4 is one additional way we can help slow the spread of the virus,” Becerra said. “Large gatherings provide an opportunity for COVID-19, which is highly contagious, to be rapidly transmitted to many others within a short timeframe.”

