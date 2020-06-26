Hays County reports 140 new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Health Department reported 140 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 June 26 along with one recovery, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,415 and active cases to 1,992.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,315. Kyle and Buda have 426 and 172 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 6,716 with 74 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 62 with 20 currently hospitalized. The total number of fatalities remains five.

