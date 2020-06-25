President Trauth announces changes to diversity, equity and inclusion

University President Denise Trauth announced several changes to the organizational structure of diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas State. The goal of these changes is to consolidate the university’s DE&I efforts and elevate them to an institutional level.

As of June 1, the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of Equity and Inclusion have merged into one institutional-level office. The DE&I space on the second floor of the LBJ Student Center will be expanded to accommodate more staff, and all primary DE&I leaders will eventually be housed there.

Additionally, existing DE&I leadership positions will be elevated and new positions will be created. Trauth has approved the creation of an Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer position. Hiring for this position will begin once the current hiring freeze is lifted and funding becomes available. In the meantime, Dr. Stella Silva will serve as interim CDO.

“In and of themselves, these teams have accomplished tremendous things and have built a strong foundation of DE&I excellence,” Trauth said. “I am confident that in bringing these teams together, and elevating the newly-combined unit, we can create the synergy to do even more and achieve profound, institutional-level change.”

