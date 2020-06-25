Five Mile Dam Park closed until further notice
June 25, 2020
The Hays County Parks Department reported that Five Mile Dam Park is closed to the public as of June 25.
Countywide Operations Director Tammy Crumley said the move was necessary to prevent overcrowding and help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“With the City of San Marcos closing its river parks, we cannot sustain the influx of patrons at Five Mile Dam,” Crumley said. “Our main goal in closing this park is to avoid large crowds gathering while Hays County is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.”
Crumley said the park and access to the Blanco River at that location will be closed until further notice. No other Hays County parks or natural areas are closed at this time.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.