Five Mile Dam Park closed until further notice

Locals and tourist swim in Five Mile Dam on July 25, 2019.

The Hays County Parks Department reported that Five Mile Dam Park is closed to the public as of June 25.

Countywide Operations Director Tammy Crumley said the move was necessary to prevent overcrowding and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“With the City of San Marcos closing its river parks, we cannot sustain the influx of patrons at Five Mile Dam,” Crumley said. “Our main goal in closing this park is to avoid large crowds gathering while Hays County is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.”

Crumley said the park and access to the Blanco River at that location will be closed until further notice. No other Hays County parks or natural areas are closed at this time.

