Texas State administration building reports multiple COVID-19 cases

Texas State released a statement to The Star reporting an unspecified number of faculty, staff and students tested positive for COVID-19, including reports from some individuals in the J.C. Kellum Administration Building. The statement was given following a request from The Star.

The Star followed up with the university to get a specified number and has yet to receive a response. According to the statement, to date, all positive cases reported to the university have been acquired in the community and not on a Texas State campus.

The statement reads: “When the university is notified about a positive case, the Texas State Student Health Center conducts case investigations, reaching out to individuals who may have been exposed to the positive case and advising them on the appropriate actions to take.”

As required by law, the university says it will maintain the confidentiality of individuals who test positive. It says Texas State may issue a broader announcement regarding COVID-19 exposure “if there is an ongoing threat to the health and safety of the community.”

Summer II classes begin July 6, where some on-campus activity will continue. For more information, visit The Star’s Q&A with University President Denise Trauth.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released. Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website. The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

