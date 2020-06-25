Gov. Abbott announces temporary pause of additional reopening phases

Gov. Abbott announced the pause of any further phases to open in Texas as a response to the recent increases in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Businesses that are permitted to open under the previous phases can continue to operate at the designated occupancy levels and the minimum health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Gov. Abbott stated in a press release that he is focused on strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families

“The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses,” Abbott said. “This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.”

