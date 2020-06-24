San Marcos transit services to require face masks
June 24, 2020
The City of San Marcos will expand the interurban and the fixed-route transit services starting July 6 to meet transit needs as Texas State University students resume on-campus and virtual classes. New safety measures include requiring masks and encouraged social distancing.
Passengers are now required to wear masks and encouraged to maintain social distancing. Encouraged methods include skipping a seat at bus stops, transit centers and on-board all CARTS transit vehicles. These additional safety measures are in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Hays County.
CARTS will resume the Interurban Express 1517 services between Austin and San Marcos July 6. The summer schedule can be viewed here. Passengers can pre-purchase their tickets on the Hopthru app.
Starting July 6, the City’s fixed-route service hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Route 1 Hopkins/Wonder World will continue to run on a one-hour frequency. “Fare-free” for the City’s fixed routes will continue through the month of July.
For more information, including route details, visit the San Marcos Municipal Bus website.
Transit questions may be directed to the transit call center at (512) 805-7433. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.
Rebecca Harrell is the multimedia editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the summer of 2019. As multimedia editor, Rebecca manages the multimedia staff and assigns multimedia stories to her team of reporters. Before that, Rebecca served as the assistant multimedia editor and as a multimedia reporter where she produced photo galleries, audio stories and video projects covering various topics as well as weekly video content for The Star’s social media. Rebecca is a senior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English.