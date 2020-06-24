San Marcos transit services to require face masks

The City of San Marcos will expand the interurban and the fixed-route transit services starting July 6 to meet transit needs as Texas State University students resume on-campus and virtual classes. New safety measures include requiring masks and encouraged social distancing.

Passengers are now required to wear masks and encouraged to maintain social distancing. Encouraged methods include skipping a seat at bus stops, transit centers and on-board all CARTS transit vehicles. These additional safety measures are in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Hays County.

CARTS will resume the Interurban Express 1517 services between Austin and San Marcos July 6. The summer schedule can be viewed here. Passengers can pre-purchase their tickets on the Hopthru app.

Starting July 6, the City’s fixed-route service hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Route 1 Hopkins/Wonder World will continue to run on a one-hour frequency. “Fare-free” for the City’s fixed routes will continue through the month of July.

For more information, including route details, visit the San Marcos Municipal Bus website.

Transit questions may be directed to the transit call center at (512) 805-7433. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

