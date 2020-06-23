Gov. Abbott announces expansion of local control over public gatherings

Gov. Greg Abbott sits in a conference room, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Texas Department of Emergency Management Command Center.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced an expansion of the ability of mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people.

Prior to the announcement, mayors and county judges could only impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings over 500 people. A press release from Abbott’s office states the change is based on data showing an increase in COVID-19 transmission stemming from large gatherings.

Abbott also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to enact emergency rules that provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for state child care centers.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

