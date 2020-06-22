Hays County reports 160 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Health Department reported 160 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 June 22 along with no recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,871, active cases to 1,477 and recovered cases to 389.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said 111 of the total cases are from the first of three days of free testing last week. A note in the report reads: “If you were tested at a TDEM site, you will receive your results directly from that agency, not the Hays County Local Health Dept.”

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,027. Kyle and Buda have 281 and 118 active cases, respectively.

According to Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 5,865 with 59 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 53 with 14 currently hospitalized, up one since yesterday. The total number of fatalities remains five.

