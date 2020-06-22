Hays County HEB stores to require face masks

A face mask sits in the middle of an aisle, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at H-E-B on East Hopkins Street in San Marcos.

HEB will require all customers to wear masks or facial coverings effective June 22 in collaboration and compliance with local orders.

The stores will continue to require partners and vendors to wear face coverings. During the next several days, the stores will have a limited supply of free masks available for customers that may arrive unaware of the new mask mandates.

A statement from HEB reads: “We want to thank our H-E-B customers for the great job they’ve been doing in wearing masks in our stores. The CDC and State health officials strongly support the use of facial coverings in public as a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 237 times, 237 visits today