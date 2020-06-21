Hays County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases
June 21, 2020
The Hays County Local Health Department reports 103 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,711. One additional hospitalization was also reported.
The county did not provide any additional information; logistics will be included in the June 22 update.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
