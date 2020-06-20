(Audio Story) ‘We built this country’

San Marcos Native Desyre Collier (left) leads a group of supporters around the Hays County Historic Courthouse, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The rally, organized by Collier, advocated for equality across the nation and spoke upon issues regarding police reform and refunding.

San Marcos native Desyre Collier gathered locals in celebration, commemoration, remembrance and reflection outside of the Hays County Courthouse June 20 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Collier is a politics and human rights student at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. Growing up in San Marcos, she shared intimate experiences of racism throughout gradeschool. She said she never felt good enough, and asked the question, “At the end of the day, will someone choose their whiteness over me?”

She led the rally alongside other guest speakers who spoke on the importance of equality in the country as well as locally in San Marcos.

The group was then led around the courthouse twice in a march complete with signs and chants like, “Say his/her name,” and “Defund the police.”

The event began at 5 p.m. and ended near 7:30 p.m.

