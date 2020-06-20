Hays County reports 57 new cases of COVID-19
June 20, 2020
The Hays County Local Health Department reports 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,608.
The county did not provide any additional information; logistics will be included in the June 22 update.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.