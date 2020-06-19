Hays County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 51 recover

The Hays County Health Department reported 103 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 June 19 along with 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,551, active cases to 1,157 and recovered cases to 389.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 812. Kyle and Buda have 216 and 91 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 5,748 with 71 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 51 with 12 currently hospitalized, down two from yesterday’s report. The total number of fatalities remains five.

Today’s update comes after Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued an executive order mandating face coverings in public places yesterday, effective June 22.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

