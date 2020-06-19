San Marcos river parks to close following COVID-19 case surge

Tubers relax and float down the San Marcos River during the 2019 tubing season.

The City of San Marcos river parks will close June 25 until further notice due to recent increases in COVID-19 cases.

The dog park, skate park and natural areas will remain open, but visitors to those areas are recommended to observe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on social distancing and wear masks if they are unable to keep a distance of six feet from others.

The following parks will close beginning 8 p.m. on June 25:

San Marcos River Parks: Rio Vista Park, City Park, San Marcos Plaza Park, Juan Veramendi Park, Bicentennial Park, Children’s Park, Crook Park, Dog Beach, Cape’s Dam, Thompson’s Island, Stokes Park, Ramon Lucio Park and Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park.

Other Park Facilities Remaining Closed: Children’s Park Playscape, City Park Playground, tennis courts, all neighborhood park playgrounds and neighborhood park basketball courts. Rio Vista Pool will remain closed.

Public restroom facilities and water fountains in all city parks and natural areas will remain closed until further notice.

Most closed park areas will be marked with signage and chain link fencing. People violating these park closures are subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and possible arrest on charges of criminal trespass if a person refuses to leave after being warned to do so by a peace officer.

The Lion’s Club Tube Rental will also close at 8 p.m. on June 25. The Hays County Veterans Memorial will remain accessible, but river access from behind the memorial will be restricted.

The following natural areas remain open: Blanco Shoals Natural Area; Prospect Park Natural Area; Purgatory Creek Natural Area; Ring Tail Ridge Natural Area; Schulle Canyon Natural Area; Sessom Creek Natural Area; and Spring Lake Natural Area.

Visitors are prohibited from gathering in groups of more than five people.

To read more about park closures visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/covid19parksinfo.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released. Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website. The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

