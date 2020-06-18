Hays County reports 210 new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Health Department reported 210 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with eight recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,448 and active cases to 1,105.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 749. Kyle and Buda have 224 and 93 active cases, respectively.

Today’s update comes after Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued an executive order mandating face coverings in public places effective June 22.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 5,702 with 63 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 51, up two from yesterday’s report, with 14 currently hospitalized. The total number of fatalities remains five.

