City postpones Fourth of July fireworks, announces holiday closures

The City of San Marcos postponed its yearly Fourth of July firework display until further notice due to concerns over the increase in COVID-19 cases.

City staff will continue to monitor and discuss the situation to determine when the celebration can be rescheduled.

The City expects people to attend the San Marcos River and Parks for the holiday weekend and is advising people to take COVID-19 precautions, to not congregate in large groups and to social distance.

City Offices

City offices and drive-thru services will be closed Friday, July 3. Library Front Porch Pick-up will be closed July 3-4.

Transit Service

The public transit system will not run July 3 and will resume services July 6. Fare-free transit services will extend through the end of July for local bus routes.

Trash Collection

Texas disposal systems will operate its usual trash collection and recycling routes. People planning to go out of town are asked to put their carts on the curb no earlier than 7 p.m. the night before pick up.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 42 times, 49 visits today