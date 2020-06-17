Hays County reports 145 new COVID-19 cases
June 17, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 June 17 along with eight recoveries, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 1,238 and active cases to 903.
San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 592. Kyle and Buda have 204 and 81 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 5,109 with 72 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 49, up two from yesterday’s report, with 17 currently hospitalized. The total number of fatalities remains five.
“We are still in a pandemic,” Schneider said, “and we are seeing that second wave all the health experts talked about.”
Schneider said warm weather and cabin fever may be playing a role in people not taking the proper procedures to slow the spread of the virus. He is advising everyone to continue to wear masks, stay physically distanced from others and wash their hands often.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.