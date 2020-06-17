Hays County reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Health Department reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 June 17 along with eight recoveries, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 1,238 and active cases to 903.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 592. Kyle and Buda have 204 and 81 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 5,109 with 72 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 49, up two from yesterday’s report, with 17 currently hospitalized. The total number of fatalities remains five.

“We are still in a pandemic,” Schneider said, “and we are seeing that second wave all the health experts talked about.”

Schneider said warm weather and cabin fever may be playing a role in people not taking the proper procedures to slow the spread of the virus. He is advising everyone to continue to wear masks, stay physically distanced from others and wash their hands often.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

