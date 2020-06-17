Hays County epidemiologist provides updates on rising COVID-19 cases

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider speaks about the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. "There is no magic cure for COVID-19," Schneider said. "The majority of people let it run its course and go back to (their) everyday life."

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider held a virtual press conference to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Hays County.

Schneider said since the June 10 report, 58% of new reported COVID-19 cases in the county are San Marcos residents between the ages of 20-29. He said positive tests have stemmed from recent racial injustice protests, river floating since Memorial Day and crowded bar settings.

Schneider said because this particular age range is testing positive at high rates, local businesses are being affected. When a business has an employee test positive, the Centers for Disease Control recommends the business closes down overnight to conduct a deep cleaning and not allow employees that tested positive back until they have been cleared of the virus.

The Hays County Local Health Department does not have the authority to shut down businesses, nor will they release the names of the business where employees have tested positive. This is due to patients not having to disclose where they work, only their occupation.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management handles the processing of COVID-19 tests and will give the information to the local health department as they become available. Schneider said he has no control over when TDEM sends lab results for documentation. The current estimated turnaround time is 10-25 days after tests are administered.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

