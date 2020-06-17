Hays County announces temporary closure of two offices

Hays County announced it will temporarily close its Justice of the Peace 1-1 and County Clerk offices until further notice.

The closings are out of caution for employees that have been in contact with people diagnosed with COVID-19. The county says employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be self-isolating; several have opted to get tested.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the offices will continue working remotely.

The University Star will provide updates as they are made available.

