Hays County announces temporary closure of two offices
June 17, 2020
Hays County announced it will temporarily close its Justice of the Peace 1-1 and County Clerk offices until further notice.
The closings are out of caution for employees that have been in contact with people diagnosed with COVID-19. The county says employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be self-isolating; several have opted to get tested.
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the offices will continue working remotely.
The University Star will provide updates as they are made available.
