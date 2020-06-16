Hays County reports 155 new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Health Department reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 June 16 along with 55 recoveries, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 1,093 and actives cases to 766.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is 5,065 with 84 tests still pending. The number of hospitalizations to date is 47, up one from yesterday’s report, with 15 currently hospitalized. The number of fatalities remains five.

San Marcos still has the highest number of active cases in the county at 496. Kyle and Buda have 178 and 70 active cases, respectively.

“With Hays County cases increasing daily, it’s important to remember that we are still in a global pandemic,” Schneider said.

Schneider said warm weather and cabin fever may be playing a role in people not taking the proper procedures to slow the spread of the virus. He is advising everyone to continue to wear masks, stay physically distanced from others and wash their hands often.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

