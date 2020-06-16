Suspect identified in fatal June 1 hit-and-run
June 16, 2020
The San Marcos Police Department identified the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian June 1.
Police suspect Brenda Vasquez Hurtado, 41, as the driver of the Ford Explorer Sport Trac that killed Dwight Garrett Thomas, 41, at the 1600 block of Post Road. Thomas died overnight after the accident while receiving medical care at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.
Police said Hurtado surrendered herself to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office June 15 after an arrest warrant was issued June 10. Hurtado has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony charge. Her bond is set at $100,000.
Police say the numerous tips received from the public aided in the outcome of the case.
