San Marcos COVID-19 testing site tests over 700, more tests scheduled

A line to get tested for COVID-19 forms, Sunday, June 14, 2020, outside of Bonham Pre-K school. Results are to be expected 10-25 days after testing.

The free COVID-19 testing site at Bonham Pre-k school on June 14 tested at least 701 people. As of June 16, results are expected within 10-25 days following the testing. Additional free testing opportunities will be available throughout Hays County this week.

The sites listed below will have access to drive-up and walk-up testing lanes at each location:

Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150, Kyle – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17

Uhland Elementary, 2331 High Road, Uhland – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18

McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19

Bowie Elementary, 4020 Monterrey Oak, San Marcos – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20 (Additional Location Details May be Forthcoming)

Appointments are required for the drive-up testing with registration starting 24 hours in advance of the test date. To make an appointment, call 512.883.2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org. Appointments for walk-ups are also recommended to expedite the process but not required.

Results are expected to be available to participants 10-25 days following the testing which is being administered by the Texas National Guard.

Emergency Management Coordinator Rachel Ingle said the response of the one-day testing shows the importance of offering additional free testing opportunities.

“Our first mobile site in San Marcos tested more people in one day than any other drive-thru test site in Texas and that’s an amazing accomplishment,” Ingle said.

More free testing opportunities are expected to be announced for Hays County soon. As TDEM continues to offer free testing sites across the state, Texans can visit www.covidtest.tdem.texas.gov to find the test collection location nearest them.

