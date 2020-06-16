Texas State men’s golf welcomes Swedish player

After the University of Akron eliminated its men’s golf program May 12 due to budget cuts, Texas State men’s golf was able to acquire its newest transfer—Fabien Sunden.

Men’s golf coach Shane Howell announced June 13 the newest addition to the Bobcat team. Sunden, who hails from Sweden, now has an opportunity to experience true southern, Texas State-style hospitality.

In Sept. 2019, Sunden became the first golfer to win the 2019 Firestone Invitational Individual Championship. With an 8-under par total of 208 through 54, Sunden not only won the invitational in front of a home crowd but was named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) player of the week.

Sunden vaulted himself 31 spots with a second-best 1-under par final round at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in February. His climb on the leaderboard left him tied at 17th out of 90 with the Akron Zips finishing 11th overall.

In March, the newest Bobcat led his former team to the 10th overall spot at the 23rd annual Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate. Sunden led the scoring with a 6-over par 216 total, finishing the rounds with an even-par 70 score. He also bagged 28 pars and 11 birdies to ultimately tie for the 20th overall.

After leading his team to success, Sunden was recognized by the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society for standing out both on the field and in the classroom. Sunden was one of three men on the golf team to be recognized with this honor.

