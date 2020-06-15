Hays County reports 265 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 since June 13, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 938 and active cases to 666. Hays County reported 196 cases over the weekend and 69 new cases today, June 15.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases at 400, gaining 185 since the June 12 report. Kyle and Buda have 182 and 61 active cases, respectively.

As of 4 p.m., June 15, the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is 267, up one since June 12. The total number of negative tests is 4,824 with 112 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations to date is 46. There are currently 14 individuals hospitalized. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains five.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

