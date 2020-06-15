(Video) San Marcos shouts for Black Lives Matter

The first major San Marcos protest for Black Lives Matter took place May 29, four days after the death of George Floyd, outside of the Hays County Historic Courthouse. Weeks after, demonstrators continue to show up to the city’s downtown area to protest, even with concerns over the spread of COVID-19 present throughout the community.

Events have featured longtime residents in the area, city officials, students, athletes and more. Community members, many in face masks, speak up against ‘bad apples’ in law enforcement, silence from the privileged, racial inequality and more.

This video highlights three protests between June 10-12, 2020, and sounds from a June 4 protest, organized primarily by young people throughout the community.

Music: Black Lives Matter (prod. FANA)

