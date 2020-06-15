Driver killed in train collision Sunday morning

A driver was killed during the morning hours of June 14 after he was struck by a train at the McCarty Lane railroad track intersection.

At approximately 9:05 a.m. the San Marcos Police Department, San Marcos Fire Department and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the scene. The driver was identified as 80-year-old Joe Antonio Quintero Sr.

Witnesses reported the train crossing arms were down when Quintero proceeded through the railroad crossing in his red 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup and was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado. Next of kin has been notified.

The SMPD Collision Investigation Team is working with Amtrak to investigate the collision; however, the initial investigation showed that all components of the crossing arms were functioning properly.

At this time, no charges are expected to be filed.

