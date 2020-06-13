Hays County reports 142 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 142 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 June 13, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 815. Two additional hospitalizations were reported.

Due to the volume of new cases, specific details about cities, age, gender and ethnicity will be included on Monday’s full report.

